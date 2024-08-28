Veteran star Rekha to perform at IIFA Awards 2024

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Rekha will be performing at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024, to be held next month in Abu Dhabi.

The three-day awards gala, which will be held from September 27 to 29, returns to Yas Island Abu Dhabi, for the third time.

The upcoming edition of the film gala will be hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Rekha, who had also performed at the IIFA Awards in 2018, said she is excited to contribute to the legacy of the film gala, which holds a special in her heart.

“IIFA holds a special place in my heart, representing not just a celebration of Indian cinema but a vibrant fusion of art, culture, and love on a global stage. It feels like home – a beautiful showcase where the magic of Indian cinema truly comes alive, and I’ve had the privilege of experiencing that magic first-hand over the years.

"Being part of this iconic festival once again is a profound honour, and I am thrilled to contribute to the legacy of IIFA. The energy, warmth, and passion of the audience make it an unparalleled experience," the 69-year-old actor said in a statement.

Rekha further said that she looks forward to creating more "cherished memories" with her fans at the IIFA.

"The incredible fans and the IIFA family make this journey truly unforgettable," she added.

For the first time, IIFA Awards 2024 is bringing together the best of both Hindi and South film industries—Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with an aim to celebrate and honour the richness and diversity of Indian cinema by showcasing Bollywood flair at the IIFA Awards and vibrant South Indian cinema at IIFA Utsavam, according to a press release issued by IIFA.

The film extravaganza will conclude with the exclusive, invitation-only event, IIFA Rocks. It is held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.