Vada Chennai sequel coming soon, says Vetrimaaran

Vada Chennai (2018), directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Dhanush was well received by audiences who have since been expecting the release of the sequel.

Speaking at the trailer and pre-release events of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Kara, director Vetrimaaran said, “I really like director Vignesh Raja’s first film which Dhanush has spoken to me a lot about.” He also claims that everyone who had told him about Kara had shared positive opinions.