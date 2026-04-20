Vada Chennai sequel coming soon, says Vetrimaaran

CHENNAI: Director of hit film Vada Chennai, Vetrimaaran has revealed that the sequel to the film would be releasing very soon, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Vada Chennai (2018), directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Dhanush was well received by audiences who have since been expecting the release of the sequel.
Speaking at the trailer and pre-release events of Dhanush’s upcoming film, Kara, director Vetrimaaran said, “I really like director Vignesh Raja’s first film which Dhanush has spoken to me a lot about.” He also claims that everyone who had told him about Kara had shared positive opinions.
He claimed that even those who regularly dislike movies would enjoy Kara. He followed up by saying, “With regards to Vada Chennai 2, we will release an update soon.”
Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, Kara features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jayaram play key supporting roles.
The film is produced by Vels Film International. The music has been composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar. Reports suggest that Kara is expected to be a crime drama with strong emotional elements.
The story of Kara is set in 1991 during a period of global tension linked to the Iraq–US conflict, which led to a fuel shortage worldwide. The scarcity of petrol and diesel plays a key role in the narrative. The makers indicate that this backdrop adds depth to Kara, with audiences likely to relate the storyline to present-day global developments.
Kara is slated to hit theatres on April 30.