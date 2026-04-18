Dhanush-starrer 'Kara' cleared for release with a U/A certificate

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#KaraGetsUA See you at the #KaraPreReleaseEvent tomorrow. #KaraFromApril30 Directed by @vigneshraja89. Produced by @IshariKGanesh.A @gvprakash musical." The film is slated for a worldwide release on April 30 this year. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had announced the title of the film on Pongal this year. The makers had also released a poster of the film in which Dhanush was seen sporting an intense look.

The poster read, "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive." The makers have already revealed the characters the various actors play in the film. While actress Mamitha Baiju, who plays the female lead in the film, would be seen as Selli in the film, director K S Ravikumar would be seen as Kandhasaami in 'Kara'. Actor Jayaram plays Muthu Selvan while actor Karunas plays Kasi Maayan and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Bharathan in the film. The makers had, late last year, released a still of Dhanush from the film.