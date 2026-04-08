‘Kannamma En Kannamma’ from Kara released

Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, Kara features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jayaram play key supporting roles in Kara.

The film is produced by Vels Film International. The music for Kara has been composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar. Reports suggest that Kara is expected to be a crime drama with strong emotional elements.