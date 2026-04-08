‘Kannamma En Kannamma’ from Kara released

CHENNAI: The makers of Kara, starring Dhanush, have released the film’s second song titled “Kannamma En Kannamma”.
The song “Kannamma En Kannamma”, written and sung by Dhanush, and composed by G V Prakash Kumar has been receiving a positive response online.
Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, Kara features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jayaram play key supporting roles in Kara.
The film is produced by Vels Film International. The music for Kara has been composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar. Reports suggest that Kara is expected to be a crime drama with strong emotional elements.
As part of the updates, the makers have released character introduction posters over the past few days. The updates revealed that Prithvi Pandiarajan plays Murugesan, K. S. Ravikumar appears as Kandasamy, Karunas essays the role of Kasi Mayan, while Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen as Bharathan in Kara.
Kara is slated to hit theatres on April 30.