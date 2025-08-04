Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury over selection basis

CHENNAI: As the internet continues to debate the selection of National Award winners, actor Urvashi, who received the prestigious award for her performance in Ullozhukku, has slammed the jury over their decision.

Speaking to a Malayalam channel about the award, the actor asked why she was considered under the Best Supporting Actress category and not for the lead role. She also demanded the criteria for selection of the winner and questioned why two actresses were not selected for the lead role category.

The actor went on to point out the selection of Best Actors as well. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey received the awards for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. She noted why Vijayaraghavan was not considered for that category and on what basis the Best Actor and Supporting Actor categories are distinguished.

Cinephiles and the audience expressed their disagreement over Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life not being considered for any of the categories. The actor went through an extreme physical transformation, and the team dedicated many years to the project. Voicing out for the same, Urvashi expressed her dissatisfaction with the film not getting even a mention. “If a reason is given to us on why a film is chosen, we would be convinced. The clarity is essential, and this is not pension money, where we are expected to accept it blindly. Was Aadujeevitham not a good film?” she questioned.

Criticisms were rife over the selection of The Kerala Story under the Best Direction and Cinematography categories. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote, “By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala’s image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the National Film Awards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar. Kerala, a land that has always stood as a beacon of harmony and resistance against communal forces, has been gravely insulted by this decision.”