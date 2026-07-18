Grand reception, grander farewell; How TVK cadre and leaders are gearing up for Vijay's Jana Nayagan release on July 23

CHENNAI: Keen to leave no stone unturned to ensure that their leader’s swansong goes down in history as a megahit, the ruling TVK has directed its entire organisational machinery, from grassroots functionaries to MLAs and even ministers, to ensure a grand statewide celebration for the worldwide release of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's final film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, on July 23.
In a message issued to ministers, legislators, district secretaries, and office-bearers at the city, town, union, ward, and branch levels, and all its wing, party general secretary and Minister N Anand called upon the cadre to ensure that theatres across their respective regions are decorated in line with the party's guidelines and that the film's release assumes the scale of a public festival.
"As this is the last film acted by our respected Chief Minister, I request all functionaries to decorate theatres in their respective areas as per the party's guidelines and ensure that fans and the general public watch the film with great enthusiasm. Let the release be celebrated like a grand festival," Anand said in the communication.
The minister noted that ‘Jana Nayagan’, slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 23, marks Vijay's farewell to cinema, as he has devoted himself entirely to public life and governance.
District units have been asked to oversee theatre decorations and facilitate celebrations that draw both party workers and the general public.
The directive, circulated across the party's organisational hierarchy, signals a coordinated mobilisation by the ruling party ahead of one of the most anticipated film releases in Tamil Nadu. Originally scheduled to release in February, ahead of the Assembly polls, it ran into trouble with the Censor Board and was in limbo till last week.