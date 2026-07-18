Grand reception, grander farewell; How TVK cadre and leaders are gearing up for Vijay's Jana Nayagan release on July 23

In a message issued to ministers, legislators, district secretaries, and office-bearers at the city, town, union, ward, and branch levels, and all its wing, party general secretary and Minister N Anand called upon the cadre to ensure that theatres across their respective regions are decorated in line with the party's guidelines and that the film's release assumes the scale of a public festival.

"As this is the last film acted by our respected Chief Minister, I request all functionaries to decorate theatres in their respective areas as per the party's guidelines and ensure that fans and the general public watch the film with great enthusiasm. Let the release be celebrated like a grand festival," Anand said in the communication.

The minister noted that ‘Jana Nayagan’, slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 23, marks Vijay's farewell to cinema, as he has devoted himself entirely to public life and governance.