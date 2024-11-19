Thalapathy 69: Shooting for Vijay's last film in full swing near Thiruporur

CHENNAI: After successfully holding a maiden public conference for his newly-floated political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor Vijay has now begun work on his 69th film, which is slated to be the last in his career.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the shoot of the film whose working title is Thalapathy 69, is taking place near Thiruporur, where elaborate sets have been erected for action sequences.

Outside the shooting location, fans have reportedly been gathering in large numbers every day to try and catch a glimpse of the actor. A video of Vijay interacting with his fans and shaking hands with them has also gone viral on social media.

The film, directed by H Vinoth, features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Mamta Mohandas, Gautam Menon, Naren, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and others. While the title of the film has not yet been announced, it is expected to be an action-packed thriller.

The film’s shooting is expected to wrap up by February 2025, after which Vijay plans to fully immerse himself in politics, marking the next chapter of his career.