Thalapathy 69 cast reveal begins, Bobby Deol joins Vijay-H Vinoth film

CHENNAI: The makers of Vijay-H Vinoth's Thalapathy 69 on Tuesday morning had said that the names of the cast members would be revealed starting this evening until the next few days. The team managed to hit it out of the park with their very first announcement of Bobby Deol being the film's antagonist. This will be the Hindi film actor's second Tamil project after Suriya-starrer Kanguva.

Taking to their X account, the production house of Thalapathy 69, KVN Productions, wrote, "100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast, (sic)."

Vijay fans meanwhile are delighted as the last film of their matinee idol has gotten off to a grand start.

Following today's update announcing Bobby Deol in Thalapathy 69, there is also speculation about Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju being announced as potential female leads in the next couple of days.

Produced by KVN Productions and The Route, Thalapathy 69 will have Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

The pooja ceremony of the film will take place in Chennai on October 4 following which it will go on floors on October 5.