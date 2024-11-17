TVK chief Vijay likely to contest 2026 Assembly Elections from Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay is likely to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Dharmapuri constituency, as per a report from Thanthi TV.

This announcement was made by Dharmapuri district TVK President Siva during a consultation meeting of the district's legal wing, held in Dharmapuri.

Speaking at the event, Siva stated, “Vijay is expected to contest from one of the constituencies in Dharmapuri district for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2026.”

Further details are awaited.