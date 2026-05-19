Tamil producer K Rajan suicide: Family alleges mental distress over Rs 20 crore unpaid loans

Suresh Rajan further claimed that the family possesses documentary evidence related to the loans and would approach the Producers’ Council to recover the pending amounts.

Rajan’s daughter Rajeshwari remembered her father as a self-made man who rose from poverty to become a respected figure in Tamil cinema.

“One can write an entire book about my father’s life and growth. Though he was born poor, he entered cinema with dreams, achieved success and reached great heights. He lived like a warrior,” she told reporters.

She also appealed to people not to speak ill of him, adding that only family members truly understand the struggles in a person’s life.

K Rajan’s death has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry.