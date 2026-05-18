Stress over unrecovered loans pushed him to suicide, says producer Rajan’s family

They plan to file a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council, seeking action against the defaulters.

Speaking to reporters, his driver Dhanasekar, along with relatives Annadurai and Praveen, clarified that family disputes or direct debt were not the cause. Instead, they said Rajan had lent large sums — over Rs 20 crore — to various film producers over the years, most of which remained unrecovered. The financial strain, they claimed, worsened his emotional state and health.