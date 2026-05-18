Stress over unrecovered loans pushed him to suicide, says producer Rajan’s family

CHENNAI: The family of late film producer K Rajan, who died by suicide on Sunday after jumping into the Adyar River, has alleged that unpaid loans of nearly Rs 20 crore drove him to severe mental distress.
They plan to file a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council, seeking action against the defaulters.
Speaking to reporters, his driver Dhanasekar, along with relatives Annadurai and Praveen, clarified that family disputes or direct debt were not the cause. Instead, they said Rajan had lent large sums — over Rs 20 crore — to various film producers over the years, most of which remained unrecovered. The financial strain, they claimed, worsened his emotional state and health.
Family members also revealed that Rajan was undergoing treatment for a heart condition and had been living in relative isolation since the pandemic, as he was sensitive to noise and preferred solitude. Despite this, he stayed in regular touch with his family.
Rajan’s son Suresh and daughter Vijayalakshmi said, “He underwent severe mental stress after many producers failed to return the money. This stress later affected his heart condition.”
An investigating officer confirmed that inquiries into the circumstances of Rajan’s death are ongoing.