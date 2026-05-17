Film producer K Rajan dies by suicide in Chennai at 85

CHENNAI: Veteran film producer K Rajan allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the Adyar river in Chennai on Saturday evening.He was 85.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, K Rajan was travelling in a car when he suddenly asked the driver to stop the vehicle near the Adyar river. He then got out of the car and allegedly jumped into the river.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Police said K Rajan had been living separately from his family for a long time and was staying at a private hotel in the city.
K Rajan was known in the Tamil film industry for producing and distributing several films over the years and was also recognised for his outspoken views on cinema-related issues.
His death has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity, with several members of the industry expressing grief and condolences.