South Indian films expand to new global markets

CHENNAI: South Indian cinema, especially Malayalam films, is making its way into audiences beyond the Indian diaspora, through Indywood Distribution Network (IDN), which has helped South Indian films reach beyond traditional markets.

Unni Mukundan’s Marco- the biggest-ever Indian film release in South Korea, 2018: Everyone Is a Hero –the blockbuster is all set for a massive 400+ screen release across South America this year, etc.

Shyam Kurup, director of IDN says, “This is a golden era for Malayalam cinema. From All That We Imagine as Light winning the top honor at Cannes to The Goat Life making it to the Best Picture contention at the Academy Awards, Malayalam films have been making us proud like never before. We look forward to breaking more barriers and creating many more firsts for Indian cinema on the global stage.”