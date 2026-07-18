South Indian cinema bags honours at 72nd National Film Awards; Dhanush, 'Amaran' among big winners

CHENNAI: South Indian cinema emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films from the year 2024 bagging honours across several major categories for films such as 'Amaran', 'Captain Miller', 'Raayan', 'Maharaja', 'Bramayugam' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', recognising outstanding performances, technical excellence and compelling storytelling.
Multiple National Award winner Dhanush had a memorable outing, with his directorial 'Raayan', in which he also played the lead, winning Best Tamil Film, while 'Captain Miller', also headlined by the actor, earned two honours.
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' emerged as one of the biggest Tamil winners with three awards, while Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2' picked up multiple honours in the screenplay and costume design categories.
Tamil winners
Best Tamil Film: 'Raayan', the gritty North Chennai-based neo-noir revenge drama written, directed by and starring Dhanush.
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy for 'Amaran', the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer biographical war drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan.
Best Editing: K Kalaivanan for 'Amaran'.
Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar for 'Amaran'.
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu for 'Maharaja'. The Vijay Sethupathi-led revenge thriller was praised for its realistic action sequences.
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values: 'Captain Miller', directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Dhanush. The period action drama explores themes of oppression, freedom and social justice.
Special Mention: 'Captain Miller'.
Special Mention: 'Meiyazhagan', the emotional bromance drama starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, directed by C Prem Kumar.
South Indian winners
Malayalam
Best Malayalam Film: 'Feminichi Fathima', a satirical drama that examines the complex social and patriarchal barriers encountered by women.
Best Actor: Mammootty for 'Bramayugam', a critically acclaimed black-and-white horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan.
Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal for 'Bramayugam'.
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for 'Angu Vaana Konilu' from Tovino Thomas-starrer 'ARM'.
Telugu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The sci-fi epic stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.
Best Telugu Film: 'Committee Kurrollu', a coming-of-age rural drama, written and directed by debutant Yadhu Vamsi.
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary for 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
Best Original Screenplay: Bandreddi Sukumar for 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2'.
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2'.
Best Screenplay (Dialogue): Venky Atluri for 'Lucky Bhaskar', starring Dulquer Salmaan.
Best Children's Film: '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu'.
Kannada
Best Kannada Film: 'Mithya', a coming-of-age trauma narrative directed by debutant Sumanth Bhat and produced by Rakshit Shetty.
Film Literature: The Best Book on Cinema award went to Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty for his philosophical and political study of Kannada cinema.