South Indian cinema bags honours at 72nd National Film Awards; Dhanush, 'Amaran' among big winners

CHENNAI: South Indian cinema emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 72nd National Film Awards, with Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films from the year 2024 bagging honours across several major categories for films such as 'Amaran', 'Captain Miller', 'Raayan', 'Maharaja', 'Bramayugam' and 'Kalki 2898 AD', recognising outstanding performances, technical excellence and compelling storytelling.

Multiple National Award winner Dhanush had a memorable outing, with his directorial 'Raayan', in which he also played the lead, winning Best Tamil Film, while 'Captain Miller', also headlined by the actor, earned two honours.

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Amaran' emerged as one of the biggest Tamil winners with three awards, while Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2' picked up multiple honours in the screenplay and costume design categories.