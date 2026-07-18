Captain Miller, Amaran, Maharaja and Raayan shine at 72nd National Film Awards

Rajkumar Periasamy was named Best Director for Amaran, which also bagged the award for Best Background Score, with GV Prakash Kumar taking home the honour for his music. The film further won Best Editing, shared by R. Kalaivanan.

Reacting to the recognition, GV Prakash Kumar told DT Next, "I was just informed on my third National award by everyone over phone and this feels surreal. Amaran deserves it and it feels deserving for Amaran because the film in a way gave me everything. I can't be happier than this."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy also shared his excitement with DT Next, saying, "We submitted the film for awards last year and we were told that it would be announced next year. After a few delays we stopped following it and when the announcement was made today the entire team feels happy about it. We are happy."

Maharaja added to Tamil cinema's tally with Sachana Namidass winning Best Supporting Actress, while Anal Arasu was honoured with Best Action Direction for the film.

Dhanush's directorial venture Raayan was announced as the Best Tamil Film, while Meiyazhagan received a Special Mention for Sound Mixing.