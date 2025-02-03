Silambarasan takes over Desingh film as a producer; STR 50's first look out

CHENNAI: Last year, DT Next had exclusively reported that actor Silambarasan aka STR might don the producer's hat for the first time for his highly-ambitious project with filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy. Now, an official announcement regarding this has been made on the actor's 42nd birthday today (Feb 3).

STR's 50th film, which was supposed to be undertaken by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal International Films, will now be bankrolled by Atman Cine Arts.

Sharing the announcement on X with a poster, STR wrote, "I’m excited to share that I’m stepping into a new journey as a producer with @Atman_cinearts. There’s no better way to begin this, than with my 50th film, a dream project for both me an @desingh_dp. We are pouring our hearts into this! Excited for this new venture and truly hoping for all your love and support as always (sic)".

The poster features a kid, hinted to be young STR, holding a burning log on a battlefield.





இறைவனுக்கு நன்றி!

I’m excited to share that I’m stepping into a new journey as a producer with @Atman_cinearts .

There’s no better way to begin this, than with my 50th film, a dream project for both me and @desingh_dp . We are pouring our hearts into this!



Excited for this new… pic.twitter.com/j5KLu9X2QW — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) February 3, 2025





STR 50 will have Manoj Paramahamsa as cinematographer and Praveen Antony as editor. The music composer is Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, an announcement regarding STR's 49th film was announced at midnight today. Bankrolled by Dawn Pictures, STR 49 will be helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan of 'Parking' fame. The announcement poster featured a backshot of the lead actor in formal attire, holding a book titled 'Engineering Materials and Metallurgy', with a blood-stained knife hidden inside it, along with the tagline 'Most Wanted Student'.

Fans are eager to catch STR on the big screen later this year in Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the star cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Gautham Karthik. Thug Life is slated to hit the screens worldwide on June 5.

STR also has a film with Ashwath Marimuthu in his pipeline, bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.