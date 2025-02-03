It's official! 'Parking' director Ramkumar to helm STR's next film; makers release poster on star's 42nd birthday

CHENNAI: It is actor Silambarasan TR aka STR's birthday, and to treat his fans, an official announcement about his next film was made exactly at midnight, as he turned 42. Produced by Dawn Pictures, 'Parking' fame Ramkumar Balakrishnan is all set to direct STR in his 49th film, per the social media announcement.

Sharing the news on X along with a poster, the makers wrote, "Happy Birthday STR. On this special day, We’re happy to reveal our next massive collaboration with our @SilambarasanTR (sic)." The poster features a backshot of the lead actor in formal attire, holding a book titled 'Engineering Materials and Metallurgy', with a blood-stained knife hidden inside it. An ID card also peeps out from his pocket. The poster carries the tagline, 'The Most Wanted Student'.









Other details on the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to catch STR on the big screen alongside Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the star cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Gautham Karthik. Thug Life is slated to hit the screens worldwide on June 5.

STR also has a film with Ashwath Marimuthu in his pipeline, bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

The actor was last seen in Obeli N Krishna-directed Pathu Thala.