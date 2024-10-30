DT Exclusive: RKFI's 'blood and battle' with STR-Desingh ends; Silambarasan to produce

CHENNAI: It has been over 18 months since Silambarasan TR’s film with Desingh Periyasamy was officially announced. With no update in sight and the actor’s film with Ashwath Marimuthu being announced last week, conversation in social media and tinseltown is that the film, which was originally planned to be produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), is on the verge of being shelved.

However, the exclusive update DT Next has gotten from reliable sources in Kodambakkam is that STR’s epic movie, which has the tagline 'Blood and Battle', is still on.

Earlier, RKFI withdrew from the film --- but not before getting a settlement of over 70 per cent of pre-production costs that amounted to Rs 6 crore. We hear that Silambarasan has paid Rs 4 crore from his remuneration for Thug Life and has to pay Rs 1 crore more in the coming days. Kamal has waived off another Rs 1 crore as Kamal and STR have always had a cordial relationship.

“Moreover, STR is likely to become the film’s producer as he is impressed with the script and wants to make it happen," an industry veteran told us. "He has been funding the film’s pre-production for the last few months out of his pocket. There is no way that the film is dropped. This could be a game-changing film for Tamil film industry,” the source added.

It is uncertain if the untitled project could be the actor’s next after Ashwath’s film or if it could take off in a few weeks, as it depends on several factors. We will have to wait and watch what STR has to say.