Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser promises heady cocktail of love, fate, and redemption

MUMBAI: The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is written and directed by Karan Sharma, and is set in Varanasi. The film captures the essence of small-town romance, and follows the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. In a twist of fate, just before the wedding, a series of unexpected events unfold, turning his world upside down, leading to a hilarious yet heartfelt journey of love, fate, and redemption.

The film is bankrolled by Maddock Films spearheaded by Dinesh Vijan. The production house has continuously doled out superhits at the box-office, and is currently the top studio in India with a stellar track record with films like ‘Stree’, ‘Munjya’, ‘Stree 2’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ and others with ‘Stree 2’ being the highest grossing Hindi film till date.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ is presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios. Maddock Films continues to bring fresh and engaging stories to the screen, and Bhool Chuk Maaf is no exception. The film promises to be a laugh riot that will also leave you with warmth in your heart.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has been basking in the success of his recent hit which also includes ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in which he shared the screen with Tripti Dimri who is also riding on the waves of success after ‘Animal’.

