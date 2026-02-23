Radikaa takes the spotlight in Thaai Kizhavi trailer

CHENNAI: Radikaa Sarathkumar will be next seen in a different avatar in Thaai Kizhavi. The film’s trailer was unveiled on Monday, promising a comedy rollercoaster revolving around the division of property.
Radikaa, who plays the role of a grandmother named Pavunthaayi, grabs attention with her performance. The video hints that the film will be a proper family entertainer.
Written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film also stars Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca in key roles. Backed by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and Passion Studios, Nivas K Prasanna is composing the music for Thaai Kizhavi.
San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts. Vivek Vijayakumar is handling the camera. Originally planned to hit the screens on February 20, the film is slated to release on February 27.