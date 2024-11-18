Nayanthara drops fierce look from next film; 'She Declares War'

CHENNAI: Nayanthara on Sunday revealed the first look of her next movie titled, She Declares War.

This has raised eyebrows of fans as the actor is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Dhanush, about a scene in her documentary.

The post is accompanied by the caption, “A WAR ON THE BEASTS 🔥", and has sparked speculation in the comments.

Nayanthara has publicly criticised Dhanush for suing her over the inclusion of a BTS video from the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan sets in her upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

In an open letter, she accused Dhanush of disregarding her repeated requests for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use the footage, and made serious allegations against him.

"After two long years of fighting for an NOC and awaiting your approval for our Netflix documentary release, we ultimately decided to give up, re-edit, and settle for the current version. This was after you repeatedly denied us permission to use any content from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan—whether it's the songs, visual cuts, or even photos—despite numerous requests," a portion of her letter stated.