Dhanush’s female co-stars show support to Nayan

CHENNAI: In a three-page note, actor-producer Nayanthara on Saturday lashed out against her colleague Dhanush for refusing to issue a No objection certificate for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s content to be used in her upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond Fairytale on Netflix. It is to be noted that Dhanush was the producer of the film that was helmed by her husband Vignesh Shivan.

From the open letter, one could understand that Dhanush has sued Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for using a three-second BTS from the film.

Also Read: FULL TEXT: Nayanthara’s three-page letter to Dhanush

Dhanush’s former co-stars have now extended their support to Nayanthara via social media. Initially, Vignesh Shivan took to his social media and posted a video in which Dhanush, at an event is seen speaking about universal love.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has worked with Dhanush in Maryan, the 2013 film by Bharat Bala took to her Instagram stories to repost Nayanthara’s open letter. This was also further reposted by Nayanthara on her Instagram stories. Another actor who showed her support by liking Nayanthara’s post was Anupama Parmeswaran, who had worked with Dhanush in RS Durai Senthilkumar’s 2016 film Kodi.

Besides Parvathy and Anupama, there were other actors who liked Nayanthara’s post and showed their support which included Aishwarya Lekshmi who was Dhanush’s co-star in Karthik Subbaraj’s 2021 action thriller Jagame Thandhiram, Shruti Haasan, who had worked with him in 3 and Nazriya Fahadh with whom Dhanush had starred in A Sarkunam's 2013 romantic comedy Naiyaandi. Actor Gouri G Kishan also liked the post who was seen in Mari Selvaraj’s 2021 action flick Karnan.

Also Read: All-time low, speaks about your character: Nayanthara hits out at Dhanush over legal notice

Dia Mirza, Shilpa Rao, Ekta Kapoor and Uorfi Javed have also liked the post.

Dhanush nor his team has officially responded to the letter yet.