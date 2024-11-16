All-time low, speaks about your character: Nayanthara hits out at Dhanush over legal notice

CHENNAI: In an all-out attack seldom seen in the film industry – and almost never in Tamil cinema – actor Nayanthara issued a four-page open letter addressed to fellow actor Dhanush for the legal notice that he sent against the Netflix documentary.

At the heart of the squabble between the two is apparently Dhanush’s refusal to allow her to use the songs and visuals, or even photographs, from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’.

“After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our NetFlix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests.

“The songs of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are appreciated till date because the lyrics came from true emotions, knowing that there's no better music that we could use in our documentary, your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it, or even just lyrics from the songs, broke my heart,” she said in the letter.

What she termed as even more shocking was the legal notice he sent after the release of the trailer of the Netflix documentary, in which he allegedly questioned the usage of some videos of merely three seconds that were shot on Nayanthara’s and her husband Vignesh’s personal devices. These were behind-the-scene visuals that were available on social media, she said, and expressed her shock at Dhanush seeking Rs 10 crore for using that three-second-long visual.

“This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner,” she said in the letter.