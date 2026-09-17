Mandaadi or Sardar 2, which film won the 6 day box office race?

CHENNAI: Soori-starrer Mandaadi has reportedly collected Rs 69.43 crore worldwide in its first six days, emerging as the higher-grossing of the two Tamil films that released on September 10, as reported by Daily Thanthi. The other film is Karthi’s Sardar 2.
Mandaadi reportedly earned a net collection of Rs 4.40 crore in India on its sixth day, September 15. Its total net collection in India has reached Rs 58.78 crore.
The film has reportedly collected Rs 10.65 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 69.43 crore.
Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi follows fishing captain Muthukaali (Soori), who uses his maritime knowledge to lead a six-member team in a traditional boat race along Tamil Nadu’s coast during a festival. The film is produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment
In DT Next's review of Mandaadi, we wrote, "The film works best when it stays close to the sea, its people and its sport. The first half moves at a good pace and keeps the audience curious about what comes next. The boat-training sequences and races are among the strongest portions, with SR Kathir’s cinematography capturing the scale of the sea and the races beautifully."
The film stars Soori, Mahima Nambiar and Suhas, among others. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
Karthi’s Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran, reportedly collected Rs 54 lakh net in India on its sixth day.
The film has reportedly recorded a total worldwide collection of Rs 20.47 crore.
Sardar 2 follows RAW agent Vijay (Karthi), who uncovers a deadly bioweapon threat and races against time to stop it from being detonated. His mission takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that his father, Sardar (Karthi), presumed dead, is still alive.
DT Next, in its review of Sardar 2, wrote: "The film is more effective when it explores the emotional trauma of a RAW agent following a mission gone wrong... however, several plot points introduced in the first half are rushed through or lack a satisfying payoff."
The film stars Karthi, Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and Nizhalgal Ravi, and is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. Music is composed by Sam CS.