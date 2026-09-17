Mandaadi or Sardar 2, which film won the 6 day box office race?

How much did Mandaadi collect in six days?

Mandaadi reportedly earned a net collection of Rs 4.40 crore in India on its sixth day, September 15. Its total net collection in India has reached Rs 58.78 crore.

The film has reportedly collected Rs 10.65 crore overseas, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 69.43 crore.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi follows fishing captain Muthukaali (Soori), who uses his maritime knowledge to lead a six-member team in a traditional boat race along Tamil Nadu’s coast during a festival. The film is produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment

In DT Next's review of Mandaadi, we wrote, "The film works best when it stays close to the sea, its people and its sport. The first half moves at a good pace and keeps the audience curious about what comes next. The boat-training sequences and races are among the strongest portions, with SR Kathir’s cinematography capturing the scale of the sea and the races beautifully."

The film stars Soori, Mahima Nambiar and Suhas, among others. Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.