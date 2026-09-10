Mandaadi review: Soori rules the waves

His life takes an unexpected turn when Maari (Mithun Jai Sankar), the son of Ravindra Vijay’s character, lands in trouble after attacking Saattapuli’s (Suhas) son.

Sent to Chennai under Muthukaali’s care, Maari brings him face to face with the rivalries and wounds he had left behind. As tensions between the two sides grow, Muthukaali is pulled back into the world of boat racing, where old rivalries, relationships and unresolved guilt come to the surface.

Director Mathimaran Pugazhendhi creates a convincing coastal world, especially in the way he presents the fishermen, their communities and the boat-racing culture. The first half is the film’s biggest strength.

It moves at a good pace and keeps the audience curious about what comes next.