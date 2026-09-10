Sardar 2: An intriguing start, an underwhelming finish

CHENNAI: Sardar 2 gets off to a promising start, with a deadly bioweapon, a 10-day deadline and the surprise return of Sardar setting up an engaging spy thriller.
But the film gradually loses its grip in the second half, as the story becomes weighed down by details, messages and weaker action. The film begins with RAW agent Vijay (Karthi) taking up a mission without his superiors’ approval.
During the operation, he discovers a major threat that is set to unfold in 10 days. As he races to prevent the disaster, Vijay learns that his father Sardar (Karthi), whom everyone believed to be dead, is still alive.
The first half is packed with action and interesting details about a Japanese-made bioweapon that landed in India in the 1980s. Yogi (SJ Suryah), known as Black Dagger, the head of an international mercenary outfit, plans to detonate it decades later.
Just as things seem to be heading toward disaster, Sardar makes his entry, adding to the mystery and raising expectations for the rest of the film.
Synopsis:
Sardar 2 follows RAW agent Vijay, who uncovers a deadly bioweapon threat and races against time to stop it from being detonated.
His mission takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that his father, Sardar, presumed dead, is still alive.
Cast: Karthi, Malavika Mohanan, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi
Rating: 2.5/5
Director PS Mithran, who addressed excessive plastic bottle usage in Sardar, attempts to highlight the overuse of antibiotics in the sequel.
But the message does not blend naturally with the story. A lengthy sequence involving SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu and Nizhalgal Ravi, seemingly added for comic relief, also fails to work as either humour or part of the narrative.
The film is more effective when it explores the emotional trauma of a RAW agent following a mission gone wrong. The attention given to Vijay’s psychological state adds depth to his journey.
Unfortunately, the same care does not extend to the film’s larger story. Several plot points introduced in the first half are rushed through or lack a satisfying payoff.
The action sequences and elaborate sets that make an impact early on are also largely missing in the second half. The train sequence and climax, in particular, feel underwhelming and fail to deliver the scale expected from a film of this size.
Among the ensemble cast, Malavika Mohanan stands out as a RAW agent, handling both action and emotional scenes well.
Aashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Chinni Jayanth and Ashish Vidyarthi are also part of the cast, but most of their characters fail to leave a lasting impression.
Sam CS’s music and background score help maintain some momentum, while George C Williams’ cinematography stands out, particularly in differentiating the flashback portions from the present-day sequences. Vijay Velukutty’s editing also helps hold the two timelines together.
Sardar 2 has enough in its first half to suggest a gripping spy thriller, but it does not deliver on that promise. The draggy second half, weaker action and rushed resolution ultimately let down an otherwise promising premise.