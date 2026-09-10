Sardar 2: An intriguing start, an underwhelming finish

But the film gradually loses its grip in the second half, as the story becomes weighed down by details, messages and weaker action. The film begins with RAW agent Vijay (Karthi) taking up a mission without his superiors’ approval.

During the operation, he discovers a major threat that is set to unfold in 10 days. As he races to prevent the disaster, Vijay learns that his father Sardar (Karthi), whom everyone believed to be dead, is still alive.

The first half is packed with action and interesting details about a Japanese-made bioweapon that landed in India in the 1980s. Yogi (SJ Suryah), known as Black Dagger, the head of an international mercenary outfit, plans to detonate it decades later.

Just as things seem to be heading toward disaster, Sardar makes his entry, adding to the mystery and raising expectations for the rest of the film.