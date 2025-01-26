Makers of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release second-look poster, hint at politics again

CHENNAI: It's a Republic Day treat for Vijay fans as the makers of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan have unveiled yet another poster of the actor from the film.

It features Vijay holding a whip and a tagline 'Naan Aanaiyittal' (‘When I command’), a nod to both late actor and chief minister MG Ramachandran’s iconic song and the film;s potential political undertones.

Earlier today, the official title of Vijay’s 69th film was announced as Jana Nayagan, loosely translated as leader of the people. Jananayagam means democracy in Tamil.

Along with this was released a first-look poster prominently featuring the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam chief taking a selfie with a sea of followers dressed in white, in a hint at his own fledgling career in politics. The selfie is also a nod to the 50-year-old actor's trademark style of posing with hordes of fans at large gatherings.

As per social media speculation and buzz among his supporters, Jana Nayagan could be Vijay's last film after which he is fully expected to focus on public life.

The film is directed by H Vinoth, best known for directing 2017’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, starring Karthi, and three films led by superstar Ajith — Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022) and Thunivu (2023).

Jana Nayagan, which was informally being referred to as Thalapathy 69, will also feature actors Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju, among others.

Jana Nayagan will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav. Venkat K Narayana for KVN Productions is bankrolling the film.

The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in October last year. It is expected to hit the screens in October this year.