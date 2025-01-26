Actor Vijay's Thalapathy 69 titled Jana Nayagan; check out his politically-themed first-look poster here

CHENNAI: Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the title of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's 69th film, considering that this could well be his last film before becoming a full-time politician.

On Republic Day (January 26), the makers officially unveiled the title of the film along with a first-look poster featuring Vijay. The film, which was being referred to as Thalapathy 69, has interestingly been titled as Jana Nayagan, loosely translated as leader of the people. Jananayagam means democracy in Tamil.

The poster shows Vijay in a shirt and jeans taking a selfie with hundreds of followers dressed in white, in a hint at his own fledgling career in politics. The selfie is also a nod to the actor's trademark style of posing with a sea of fans at large gatherings.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain, among others.

Backed by KVN Productions, the film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

The film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in October last year. It is expected to hit the screens in October this year.

