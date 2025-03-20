Kayadu Lohar to play the leading lady in STR 49

CHENNAI: Finally, it looks like the four-year old speculation would come true as Kayadu Lohar is most likely to star alongside Silambarasan TR in a film, which will be helmed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan of Parking fame and will be produced by Dawn Pictures. According to the industry buzz, Kayadu Lohar who was speculated to be the heroine of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu in 2021 will now be playing the leading lady in a Silambarasan movie. The shoot of the film is all set to go on floors in April and the movie will hit the screens in December. The final cast and crew of the film will be unveiled next month during the film's launch.

Apart from Kayadu, who was last seen in Dragon, STR 49 will likely feature Santhanam in a role, which is not that of a comedian's. Sai Abhyankhar will compose the music. Apart from this STR also has STR 50 by Desingh Periyasamy and STR 51, which will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by AGS Entertainment.