'Kara' trailer out: Dhanush robs banks to survive economic impact of Gulf War in this Vignesh Raja's directorial

The 'Por Thozhil' fame filmmaker Vignesh Raja is set to direct the movie 'Kara', which also marks his second directorial in his career. Apart from Dhanush, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, in the prominent roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, the movie is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis. The trailer opens with the news headlines stating the same, showcasing unrest among the citizens in India.