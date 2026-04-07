Second single from Dhanush-Mamitha's ‘Kara’ to release on April 8

CHENNAI: The makers of Kara, starring Dhanush, have announced that the film’s second single will be released on April 8, according to a Maalaimalar report.
An update poster for the song has also been unveiled by the team as part of the film’s ongoing updates for Kara.
Directed by Vignesh Raja, known for Por Thozhil, Kara features Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jayaram play key supporting roles.
The film is produced by Vels Film International. The music has been composed by G V Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Theni Eswar. Reports suggest that Kara is expected to be a crime drama with strong emotional elements.
The story of Kara is set in 1991 during a period of global tension linked to the Iraq–US conflict, which led to a fuel shortage worldwide. The scarcity of petrol and diesel plays a key role in the narrative. The makers indicate that this backdrop adds depth to Kara, with audiences likely to relate the storyline to present-day global developments.
As part of the updates, the makers have been releasing character introduction posters over the past few days. The updates revealed that Prithvi Pandiarajan plays Murugesan, K S Ravikumar appears as Kandasamy, Sreeja Ravi plays Dhanam, while Karunas essays the role of Kasi Mayan. Mamitha Baiju will be seen as Chelli and Suraj Venjaramoodu as Bharathan in Kara.
Kara is slated to hit theatres on April 30.