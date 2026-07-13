New trailer likely for CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan along with release date announcement

CHENNAI: The makers of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, are reportedly preparing to unveil a new trailer that will officially announce the film's theatrical release date, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
According to buzz, the upcoming trailer is currently under production and is expected to be released ahead of the film's theatrical launch. The trailer is also likely to reveal the official release date, with fans eagerly awaiting an announcement from the production house.
Buzz also indicates that Jana Nayagan is likely to release in theatres worldwide on July 24, although the makers have not yet officially confirmed the date.
A source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association had told DT Next earlier that the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of Jana Nayagan, has announced that the film will be released in British cinemas in its uncut version on July 24.
Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to be released on January 9 ahead of the Pongal holidays and three months prior to the Assembly election in the state.
However, release plans were delayed after an examining committee member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), who saw the film, filed an internal complaint suggesting that certain scenes from the film could hurt public sentiments. In April, a high-definition copy of the film was leaked online and the Tamil Nadu police arrested several people in connection with the leak, including a freelance film editor.
After months of uncertainty, the makers received relief when on July 9, Jana Nayagan was granted an 'A' certificate after multiple rounds of review. The CBFC is also recommended 12 modifications before issuing the certificate.
According to the CBFC certification document dated July 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan has a runtime of 183 minutes and 21 seconds after 20 seconds of deletions and 10 seconds of replacements.
With reports of a new trailer and a possible July 24 release, anticipation surrounding Jana Nayagan continues to grow.
Jana Nayagan revolves around ideological enemies - one populist, one authoritarian meet again when a child's fear awakens old conflicts, pulling an ex-cop into a struggle beyond vengeance, as per the official synopsis.
The film stars Vijay in the lead, alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain in key roles.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav, and is produced by KVN Productions.