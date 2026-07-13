New trailer likely for CM Vijay's Jana Nayagan along with release date announcement

New trailer expected before release

According to buzz, the upcoming trailer is currently under production and is expected to be released ahead of the film's theatrical launch. The trailer is also likely to reveal the official release date, with fans eagerly awaiting an announcement from the production house.

Buzz also indicates that Jana Nayagan is likely to release in theatres worldwide on July 24, although the makers have not yet officially confirmed the date.

A source from the Tamil Nadu Film Distributors' Association had told DT Next earlier that the film will likely be screened in about 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Ahimsa Entertainment, the UK distributor of Jana Nayagan, has announced that the film will be released in British cinemas in its uncut version on July 24.