Jana Nayagan leak: Will Vijay act in another film to compensate producers?

As the leak came with less than two weeks to go for the State Assembly elections, many in the industry alleged that this was a targeted attack against Vijay, who is challenging the ruling DMK and principal Opposition AIADMK.

Earlier, Vijay had announced that Jana Nayagan would be his last before his full-fledged political plunge. The film has been in the news for the wrong reasons for months, after its scheduled Pongal release was stalled due to objections raised by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directed by H Vinoth, the KVN Productions film features Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.