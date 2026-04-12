‘Jana Nayagan’ leak: Tamil Nadu cyber crime cops arrest seven suspects

According to a Thanthi TV report, the arrested people are suspected to have been involved in leaking and sharing the Rs 500-crore film, the release of which has remained stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification raised several objections.

After the film was leaked online on Friday, the production controller representing KVN Productions, the company which bankrolled the film, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu police, seeking immediate action to stop the illegal downloading, sharing, and circulation of the film that is yet to hit the theatres.