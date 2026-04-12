‘Jana Nayagan’ leak: Tamil Nadu cyber crime cops arrest seven suspects

CHENNAI: Probing the leak of actor and TVK leader Vijay-starrer big-budget film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, on Friday, the Cyber Crime Wing police of Tamil Nadu arrested six people on Sunday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the arrested people are suspected to have been involved in leaking and sharing the Rs 500-crore film, the release of which has remained stalled after the Central Board of Film Certification raised several objections.
After the film was leaked online on Friday, the production controller representing KVN Productions, the company which bankrolled the film, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu police, seeking immediate action to stop the illegal downloading, sharing, and circulation of the film that is yet to hit the theatres.
The company named 21 people in the complaint, alleging that they were responsible for unlawfully accessing, downloading, copying, and circulating ‘Jana Nayagan’, and sought criminal action against all those involved, as it has caused a massive loss to the firm.
The police should also issue directions to all social media platforms and other intermediaries to ensure that the leaked version of the film was not shared, it urged.