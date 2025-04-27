'I dream to unite Indian cinema beyond Bollywood vs south'

CHENNAI: Babil Khan exudes a rare blend of virtuous charm and naivety. With a compelling performance in his recently released film Logout, directed by Amit Golani, Babil plays Pratyush, a 26-year-old social media influencer on the verge of reaching 10 million followers, when his life takes a dark turn. A fan's obsessive fixation drags him into a chilling game of cat and mouse, shattering his carefully curated digital world of fame. Logout, which is streaming exclusively on ZEE5, also features Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.

In a candid conversation, Babil opens up about navigating through the legacy of his father, late Irrfan Khan, the prominence of social media in an actor’s life, and his role in the film. He also sheds light on personal growth, and his aspirations in south cinema.

Excerpts

In interviews, you’re often asked about your father. Is this something you’re always comfortable discussing, or do you wish the focus shifted more to your own journey?

It’s not about shifting focus to me, but about cherishing my relationship with him privately. I shared a lot earlier because it felt like a collective loss – his fans were so supportive, and it never felt like it was just my loss. But now, I want to protect that bond. Trolls have used our relationship to hurt me, and I’ve realised some things are sacred. I’d rather express what that relationship taught me in a way that serves humanity, and not out of obligation.

In Logout, you play a social media influencer. How do you view the rise of influencers today? Are they a positive force, or is there a risk in how they shape public perception?

My character has completely given into his image – he's lost his identity to the persona he's created online. The story isn't about any particular influencer, but explores what happens when someone depends entirely on external validation rather than self-worth. The arc shows his journey from that place to finding empathy, because true empathy requires self-love first.

To answer the second part, I believe that social media isn’t the problem – it’s how we use it. Influencers shouldn’t be lumped into one category. There are many influencers I admire, like Derek Muller for instance, who owns Veritasium – a science YouTube channel, which has completely changed my perspective on life. It’s always about individual intent.

Did you personally connect with your character? Also, as someone from a film background, do you believe maintaining a social media presence is essential for actors today?

For branding, yes – it’s a tool to support your art. But acting and branding are separate jobs. I got lost in my own image once, blurring the line between validation and self-love. Social media matters in a capitalist system – it sells films – but when followers overshadow craft, there is an issue.

There’s been a growing trend where actors are cast based on their social media following rather than just their craft. Have you ever encountered this in your career?

To be honest, I have lost some films to people who had more social pull. Here's how I see it – I never go into auditions expecting or even desiring the role. For me, auditions are my acting school since I didn't formally train. They're my practice ground. That being said, in our capitalist system where films need to sell, followers do matter. It's simple commerce.

But the solution isn't bitterness - it's understanding the system while protecting your artistic soul. I learned this the hard way when I got lost in my own image. Now I approach it as visibility supports the art, but can never become the art itself. My job is to act, not accumulate followers. If a project chooses someone else for their reach, I respect that business decision while staying true to my craft journey.

Logout premiered at the Florence Indian Film Festival, almost a decade after your father’s film Qissa. Was continuing his legacy something you consciously planned, or has it been a more organic journey for you?

Totally organic. I still can’t believe he’s gone. Legacy isn’t about filling shoes, rather about expressing individuality. My parents taught me that. It’s not just his legacy, it’s my mother’s, and humanity’s collective consciousness.

What can you share about your future projects – anything from the south? Are there any actors and genres you’re excited to collaborate and explore?

I recently shot for my Indo-American film Yakshi in Kerala. The crew’s respect for art moved me. Little things like how efficient and dedicated the crew really stood out.

My dream is to unite Indian cinema beyond bollywood vs south. I’d also love to work with Allu Arjun someday. And romance is certainly a genre I’m keen to explore.