Forever grateful, says Nayanthara on 22 years in film industry

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara, who is busy with back-to-back films and updates, celebrated 22 years of stepping into the film industry on Thursday. The actor wrote that she is forever grateful.

Penning an emotional note, she said, “22 years since I first stood in front of the camera, not knowing movies would become the love of my life. Every frame, every shot, every silence, shaped me, healed me, and made me who I am.”

Having started her journey in Malayalam in 2003, she ventured into the Tamil film industry in 2005 with Ayya. Since then, she has acted with almost all the top actors. With Jawan, she made her Bollywood debut as well, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Some of her iconic films include Chandramukhi, Vallavan, Billa, Villu, Aadhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Raja Rani, Imaikka Nodigal and Iru Mugan, among others. Her female-centric films that gained attention were Dora, Maya and Aramm.

Now, she has Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi, Rakkayie, Mannangatti: Since 1960, Patriot and Dear Students, among others.