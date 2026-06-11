Filmmaker Bharathiraja to be laid to rest with state honours in Theni today

Chief Minister Vijay, film personalities pay homage

Chief Minister Vijay visited Bharathiraja's residence in Chennai on Wednesday and paid his last respects by placing a wreath on the filmmaker's mortal remains. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister announced that Bharathiraja's final rites would be conducted with full state honours in recognition of his immense contribution to Tamil cinema.

Several political leaders and film personalities paid homage to the veteran director. Among those who visited were DMK leader MK Stalin, Ministers Anand, Nirmal Kumar and Rajmohan, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivakumar, Vijayakumar and Radha Ravi, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, poet Vairamuthu and directors SA Chandrasekhar and K Bhagyaraj.