Filmmaker Bharathiraja to be laid to rest with state honours in Theni today

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away in Chennai on Wednesday following age-related health complications, will be laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse near Vathalagundu in Theni district on Thursday.
Chief Minister Vijay visited Bharathiraja's residence in Chennai on Wednesday and paid his last respects by placing a wreath on the filmmaker's mortal remains. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
The Chief Minister announced that Bharathiraja's final rites would be conducted with full state honours in recognition of his immense contribution to Tamil cinema.
Several political leaders and film personalities paid homage to the veteran director. Among those who visited were DMK leader MK Stalin, Ministers Anand, Nirmal Kumar and Rajmohan, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivakumar, Vijayakumar and Radha Ravi, music composer Ilaiyaraaja, poet Vairamuthu and directors SA Chandrasekhar and K Bhagyaraj.
Speaking to the media, poet Vairamuthu said Bharathiraja's mortal remains would be buried at around 3 pm on Thursday at the director's farmhouse near Vathalagundu in Theni district, where he spent much of his time in recent years.
He also thanked the Tamil Nadu government for announcing state honours for the filmmaker.
Bharathiraja's body was kept at his Chennai residence until Wednesday night to enable members of the public, film fraternity and political leaders to pay their respects before it was taken to Theni.
Meanwhile, South Indian Film Employees Federation (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani announced that all film shooting activities across Tamil Nadu would remain suspended on Thursday as a mark of respect to the late filmmaker.
Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to direct several landmark films including Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Alaigal Oivathillai, Mudhal Mariyadhai, Vedham Pudhithu, Karuthamma and Kizhakku Cheemayile. Widely known as 'Iyakkunar Imayam', he was regarded as one of the filmmakers who transformed Tamil cinema by bringing rural stories and landscapes to the forefront.