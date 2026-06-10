Bharathiraja dies at 84; filmmaker who redefined Tamil cinema leaves behind a rich legacy

The veteran filmmaker had been battling age-related ailments. His death has cast a pall of gloom over the Tamil film industry, with condolences pouring in from actors, directors, politicians and fans.

A visionary who transformed the landscape of Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja moved filmmaking out of studio confines and into the heart of the countryside, introducing audiences to stories rooted in the soil, culture and emotions of rural Tamil Nadu.

His arrival with 16 Vayathinile marked a defining turning point in Tamil cinema, often described as an era of "before Bharathiraja and after Bharathiraja". Through a remarkable career spanning more than four decades, he redefined cinematic storytelling and inspired generations of filmmakers, actors, writers and technicians.