'I am always young at heart': Remembering Bharathiraja beyond the filmmaker

Though he has his house in Neelankarai, he spent most of his time at his farmhouse in Theni, all alone. “I don’t want to be questioned by anyone. I like being all by myself in the middle of nature. I don’t want to bother other people and I don’t want to be bothered by anyone. My children have sorted their lives out. It is good to be independent,” he said with a laugh.

He liked his drinks in the evening as he watched the sunset by his farm. But nothing kept him away from cinema even when his health worsened. He was on a schedule break while shooting for Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam while he fell sick due to dehydration and was brought to a city hospital in a critical condition.