After 'Rs 370 briyani', Pranit More show faces new controversy with doctor's remarks on male cadavers

How did people react?

The clip sparked outrage online, with several users arguing that the comments were disrespectful to body donors and medical ethics.

Some social media users also drew comparisons with the backlash faced by the audience members involved in the 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy, saying both incidents originated from interactions during More's shows.

One user wrote, "There are certain things in life that should never be mocked, and a cadaver is one of them. This is not a joke, not content."