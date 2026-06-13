After 'Rs 370 briyani', Pranit More show faces new controversy with doctor's remarks on male cadavers

CHENNAI: A fresh controversy has emerged around comedian Pranit More's stand-up show, a day after the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' row, with a female doctor facing criticism over remarks she made about male cadavers' private parts during a crowd-work segment.
According to media reports, the doctor, Sejal Pawar, has since issued a public apology, saying her comments were interpreted differently from what she intended.
The controversy stems from a clip from one of More's shows in which Pawar, interacting with the comedian from the audience, spoke about how she and her friends would discuss and joke about the private parts of male cadavers during anatomy studies and post-mortem work.
The clip resurfaced online amid the ongoing scrutiny surrounding More's crowd-work content and quickly drew criticism on social media.
Amid the backlash, Pawar issued an apology on social media, saying she was not attempting to justify her remarks. "I take responsibility for it. Looking back, I can see how my words could be interpreted differently from what I meant." Following the controversy, she reportedly made her Instagram account private.
The clip sparked outrage online, with several users arguing that the comments were disrespectful to body donors and medical ethics.
Some social media users also drew comparisons with the backlash faced by the audience members involved in the 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy, saying both incidents originated from interactions during More's shows.
One user wrote, "There are certain things in life that should never be mocked, and a cadaver is one of them. This is not a joke, not content."
The latest controversy comes shortly after More faced criticism over a viral clip in which an audience member suggested that spending Rs 370 on a date entitled him to physical intimacy. The interaction drew widespread condemnation, prompting More to apologise and later deactivate his Instagram account.
The audience member at the centre of that controversy was also reportedly dismissed from his workplace.