Comedian Pranit More deactivates Instagram amid backlash: Here's what the 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy is all about

CHENNAI: Comedian Pranit More has deactivated his Instagram account on Wednesday (June 10) amid mounting criticism over a viral clip from one of his stand-up shows in which an audience member made objectionable remarks about a woman during a crowd-work segment.
The backlash stemmed from a video in which an audience member narrated an incident involving a date, claiming he had spent 'Rs 370' on a chicken biryani for a woman. He then suggested that he expected physical intimacy in return. The remarks drew laughter from the audience and Pranit referred to it as "peak Gurgaon content" during the interaction. The comedian also handed the audience member Rs 5,000 for what he described as an entertaining story.
Amid the backlash, Pranit issued a public apology, stating that the audience member's comments did not reflect his own views. Acknowledging his mistake, he said, "Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part."
As outrage mounted online, the audience member featured in the viral clip was reportedly dismissed from his workplace.
The man worked at a design company in Gurgaon, Haryana.
The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp criticism from users who accused More of encouraging misogynistic views instead of challenging them. Many argued that the interaction appeared to normalise the idea that spending money on a date entitled a person to intimacy in return.
Several celebrities and content creators, including Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Sakshi Shivdasani and Uorfi Javed, criticised More's handling of the situation.
Comedian Raunaq Rajani also questioned why such comments were encouraged during a public performance. Taking to social media, he wrote: "What was the biryani guy's intent? He didn't say anything ironically; he clearly meant it. The only irony is that the room found this obnoxious behaviour normal in a country where crimes against women remain so rampant."
Kusha Kapila, in a social media post, wrote that uploading such a clip was a conscious choice and added that it was "not comedy" but content designed to provoke reactions. She also welcomed the fact that many women were speaking out against it.
The controversy has also brought renewed attention to an earlier incident involving More during his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2025. At the time, clips from his stand-up routines resurfaced online, including a joke involving a woman wearing a ring similar to the signature bracelet worn by Salman Khan. Referring to the resemblance, More had jokingly asked whether she had ever visited the actor's Panvel farmhouse, a remark that drew criticism from viewers.
The issue was later addressed during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan confronted the comedian over jokes he felt had crossed a line. The actor told More that while he may have used his name to make people laugh, certain remarks were inappropriate and should not go "below the belt".
When Pranit attempted to brush the matter aside by saying "let bygones be bygones," Salman Khan addressed the issue directly and said, "I am letting it be, but understand when a person is at a safe distance, it's very easy to talk about him. So think about all the things you said about me or someone else."