Comedian Pranit More deactivates Instagram amid backlash: Here's what the 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy is all about

Has Pranit faced criticism before?

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to an earlier incident involving More during his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss in 2025. At the time, clips from his stand-up routines resurfaced online, including a joke involving a woman wearing a ring similar to the signature bracelet worn by Salman Khan. Referring to the resemblance, More had jokingly asked whether she had ever visited the actor's Panvel farmhouse, a remark that drew criticism from viewers.

The issue was later addressed during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan confronted the comedian over jokes he felt had crossed a line. The actor told More that while he may have used his name to make people laugh, certain remarks were inappropriate and should not go "below the belt".

When Pranit attempted to brush the matter aside by saying "let bygones be bygones," Salman Khan addressed the issue directly and said, "I am letting it be, but understand when a person is at a safe distance, it's very easy to talk about him. So think about all the things you said about me or someone else."