Pranit More row sparks debate on comedy, consent and accountability

Akshara points out that crowd-work demands a unique level of responsibility because it involves engaging directly with the audience and responding to unpredictable situations in real time. “Crowd-work means opening your stage to the minds of the audience and their thought processes, whether positive or negative. In this incident, I do not know what is more concerning: Himanshu Jangra’s statement disguised as humour, the audience that laughed along or Pranit More’s lack of accountability in failing to stop the situation from escalating.”

According to her, while the audience member’s comments were clearly problematic, the comedian’s response was equally troubling. “What Himanshu Jangra said was wrong. But I also feel that Pranit More turning a confession involving sexual assault into a joke simply to keep the laughs going makes him equally responsible. At that point, he becomes no different from an audience member making such a statement,” she shares.

The youngster believes the situation could have been handled differently. “Instead of holding the audience member accountable, he encouraged him by asking the crowd to clap, allowing him to continue the story. He even rewarded him for sharing the experience. Real-time crowd-work tests a person’s judgement, values and presence of mind. Anyone standing before an audience must be prepared for difficult situations.”