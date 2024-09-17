Dr Kantharaj, anchor Mukthar booked over vulgar comments against Tamil film actresses

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the city police has registered a case against Dr Kantharaj and YouTube anchor Mukthar in connection with demeaning and vulgar comments against female actors in the Tamil film industry during an interview on MyIndia 24X7, Mukthar’s YouTube channel.

Actor Rohini Molleti, who heads the gender sensitisation and internal complaints committee of the South Indian Artists’ Association (Nadigar Sangam), lodged a complaint against Dr Kantharaj for making derogatory comments about actresses in the Tamil film industry in a YouTube interview. Rohini filed a complaint at the City Police Commissioner’s office last Friday.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has booked Dr Kantharaj and Mukthar under section 296 (uttering obscene words), section 79 (insulting women’s modesty), section 352 (intentionally insulting someone), section 75 (1) (iv) (making sexually coloured remarks) of BNS and section 67 of Information Technology act.

There was a social media outrage against Dr Kantharaj, who made vulgar and demeaning comments about women working in the film industry on the YouTube channel. Rohini said that Dr Kantharaj’s comments demoralise women working in the film industry and has sought legal action against Kantharaj and initiated action to remove the video from YouTube.

Social media users pointed out that if Youtuber Savukku Shankar can be arrested for demeaning comments on women police personnel, similar action can be taken against Kantharaj for his unsubstantiated remarks, too.