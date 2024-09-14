Actor Rohini files complaint on Dr Kantharaj’s over vulgar remarks on actresses

CHENNAI: Actor Rohini Molleti, who heads the gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee of the South Indian Artists’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) lodged a complaint against Dr Kantharaj for making derogatory comments about actresses in the Tamil film industry in a YouTube interview.

Rohini filed a complaint at the City Police Commissioner’s office on Friday. There was a social media outrage against Dr Kantharaj who made vulgar and demeaning comments about women working in the film industry on the YouTube channel, MyIndia 24x7.

Condemning that Dr Kantharaj’s comments demoralise women working in the film industry, Rohini in her complaint, has sought legal action against Kantharaj and appealed for an action to remove the video from YouTube.

Meanwhile, the social media users pointed out that if YouTuber Savukku Shankar can be arrested for demeaning comments on women police personnel, similar action can be taken against the elderly man for his unsubstantiated comments too.