Diljit Dosanjh confirms Met Gala 2025 red carpet debut

NEW YORK: It looks like the 2025 Met Gala is shaping up to be a significant moment for Indian representation on the global stage!

After Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, singer Diljit Dosanjh has also confirmed his much-anticipated attendance at the fashion industry's biggest night, which will be held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Diljit took to his official Instagram account to share the exciting news. In a teaser post, he simply wrote "First Time" alongside an hourglass emoji.

To add a bit of mystery, the background track of the post was none other than 'Met Gala' by rapper Gunna, further hinting at his upcoming moment on fashion's biggest stage.

In a follow-up post, the 'Udta Punjab' actor shared an image of his Met Gala attire, wrapped in a white cloth bag adorned with the words "Met Gala" boldly printed on it.

The Met Gala 2025 will take place on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year's event will follow the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which aims to celebrate the intersection of fashion and Black culture.

The exhibit at the Met Museum, of the same name, will explore this relationship and its influence on contemporary fashion.

The 2025 Gala has already sparked significant attention, and Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed their attendance.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani have already arrived in New York ahead of the event, creating a buzz among fashion lovers in India and globally.

The Met Gala 2025 will be co-chaired by singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.