Dileep's Prince and Family to premiere on OTT from June 20

CHENNAI: Billed to be a heartwarming tale filled with laughter and nostalgia, Prince and Family marks Dileep's 150th film. The film is all set to premiere on Zee5 from June 20 in Malayalam and Tamil.

Directed by debutant Binto Stephen, the star cast includes Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony and Manju Pillai.

Talking about the film, Dileep said, “Prince and Family is a special film for me—not just because it’s my 150th, but because it’s a story that reflects the changing dynamics of love and family in today's world.

Working with such a vibrant team and playing a character like Prince was refreshing.”

The film follows Prince Chakkalakkal (Dileep), a quiet bridal boutique owner whose life turns chaotic when he’s pushed into marrying the lively, social media-obsessed Chinju (Raniya Raanaa).