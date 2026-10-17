From ‘Thenisai Thendral’ to Rajini’s signature tune: 10 facts about composer Deva

1. Birth: Deva was born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950.

2. Popular title: He earned the sobriquet ‘Thenisai Thendral’, meaning ‘breeze of sweet music’, for his contribution to film music.

3. Career spanning decades: Deva rose to prominence in Tamil cinema in the late 1980s and became one of the leading composers of the 1990s.

4. More than 400 films: He composed music for over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.

5. Breakthrough film: The 1990 film Vaigasi Poranthachu marked a major turning point in his career, bringing his music to a wider audience.