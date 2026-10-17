From ‘Thenisai Thendral’ to Rajini’s signature tune: 10 facts about composer Deva

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil film music composer and playback singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away in Chennai on October 17, 2026, at the age of 75. Deva’s melodies, gaana numbers and iconic film scores remain an enduring part of Tamil cinema’s musical legacy.
Here are 10 facts about the music director who left a lasting mark on Tamil cinema.
1. Birth: Deva was born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950.
2. Popular title: He earned the sobriquet ‘Thenisai Thendral’, meaning ‘breeze of sweet music’, for his contribution to film music.
3. Career spanning decades: Deva rose to prominence in Tamil cinema in the late 1980s and became one of the leading composers of the 1990s.
4. More than 400 films: He composed music for over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema.
5. Breakthrough film: The 1990 film Vaigasi Poranthachu marked a major turning point in his career, bringing his music to a wider audience.
6. Rajinikanth’s hit albums: Deva composed music for several Rajinikanth-starrers, including Annamalai and Baashha. His signature introductory music became closely associated with the Superstar’s on-screen image.
7. Ajith Kumar’s memorable hits: His notable albums include Aasai and Kadhal Kottai, both of which helped establish his reputation for catchy tunes.
8. Vijay’s chartbusters: Deva composed music for popular Vijay films, including Minsara Kanna and Kushi.
9. Gaana music pioneer: He became widely known for bringing Chennai’s street-style gaana music into mainstream Tamil cinema, alongside romantic melodies, folk tunes and energetic dance numbers.
10. Awards and family legacy: Deva received honours including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director and the Kalaimamani award. His son, Srikanth Deva, is also a film music composer.
11. A President’s Favourite: Deva composed the song “Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu” for the 1997 Tamil film Porkkaalam, with lyrics by Vairamuthu. The song was reportedly a favourite of former Singapore President SR Nathan, who expressed a wish for it to be played at his funeral. The song was played during his funeral in 2016.
12. Rajini’s Signature Tune: The iconic title card music for Superstar Rajinikanth was composed by Deva. First used in 1992's Annamalai, the card is still used to introduce the star on screen.