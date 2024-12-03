Chennai International Film Festival 2024: Kottukkaali, Bramayugam, Hi Nanna... here's a list of films you can catch
A total of 25 films were selected by the preview committee for the Tamil Films Competition category.
CHENNAI: The much-awaited 22nd edition of the Chennai International Film Festival is set to take place from December 12 to 19. The venues for the fest are Sathyam Cinemas and PVR Inox, Chennai City Centre.
The Room Next Door by Pedro Almodóvar is the opening film while the closing film is Anora by Sean Baker, which was the Palme d’Or winner at Cannes.
A total of 123 films from 50 countries will participate in the festival, including those that were nominated and won awards at various international film festivals.
25 films were selected by the preview committee for the Tamil Films Competition category while for the World Cinema category, 12 films were shortlisted. Representing the best of Indian cinema, 16 films were selected by the preview committee under the Indian Panorama category. Out of these, six are from the Directorate of Film Festivals and National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), India.
10 short films created by the students of the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute will also be screened.
Additionally, as a first-of-its-kind initiative by the festival director, AVM K Shanmugam, a special premiere of select films will be held as part of ‘Master Talks’.
Here is the full list of films set to be screened at the CIFF 2024:
Tamil Feature films
1. Amaran
2. Boat
3. Bujji At Anupatti
4. Crimson Tales- Sevappi
5. Jama
6. Kottukkaali
7. Kozhipannai Chelladurai
8. Lubber Pandhu
9. Maharaja
10. Meiyazhagan
11. Nandhan
12. Rasavathi- The Alchemist
13. Thangalaan
14. Vaazhai
15. Veppam Kulir Mazhai
16. Vettaiyan
17. Ayali
18. Demonte Colony
19. Garudan
20. Hotspot
21. Lockdown
22. Neela Nira Sooriyan
23. Parking
24. Teenz
25. Vallavan Vaguthadhada
World Cinema Competition
1. Season of love - Turkey
2. Tarkaari de chivo - Venezuela
3. Kinaru - Tamil
4. Hi Nanna- Telugu
5. Committee Kurrollu - Telugu
6. Happy - German
7. Deewaar Ke Us Par - Hindi
8. Otta - Malayalam
9. 80 plus - German
10. Sleeping with a Tiger - German
11. Revayate nataman e-sima - Persian
12. In the Arms of a Tree - Persian
Indian Panorama
1. Level Cross - Malayalam
2. Jigarthanda DoubleX - Tamil
3. 12th Fail - Hindi
4. Bramayugam - Malayalam
5. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life - Malayalam
6. Onko Ki Kothin - Bengali
7. Aamaar Boss - Bengali
8. Kishkindha Kaandam - Malayalam
9. ARM - Malayalam
10. Big Ben - Malayalam
11. Taarikh -Assam
12. Vishesham- Malayalam
13. None of her- Kannada
14. Jagat- Gujarati
15. 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu - Telugu
16. My Hero - Kannada & English