Chennai International Film Festival 2024: Kottukkaali, Bramayugam, Hi Nanna... here's a list of films you can catch

CHENNAI: The much-awaited 22nd edition of the Chennai International Film Festival is set to take place from December 12 to 19. The venues for the fest are Sathyam Cinemas and PVR Inox, Chennai City Centre.

The Room Next Door by Pedro Almodóvar is the opening film while the closing film is Anora by Sean Baker, which was the Palme d’Or winner at Cannes.

A total of 123 films from 50 countries will participate in the festival, including those that were nominated and won awards at various international film festivals.

25 films were selected by the preview committee for the Tamil Films Competition category while for the World Cinema category, 12 films were shortlisted. Representing the best of Indian cinema, 16 films were selected by the preview committee under the Indian Panorama category. Out of these, six are from the Directorate of Film Festivals and National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), India.

10 short films created by the students of the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute will also be screened.

Additionally, as a first-of-its-kind initiative by the festival director, AVM K Shanmugam, a special premiere of select films will be held as part of ‘Master Talks’.

Here is the full list of films set to be screened at the CIFF 2024:

Tamil Feature films

1. Amaran

2. Boat

3. Bujji At Anupatti

4. Crimson Tales- Sevappi

5. Jama

6. Kottukkaali

7. Kozhipannai Chelladurai

8. Lubber Pandhu

9. Maharaja

10. Meiyazhagan

11. Nandhan

12. Rasavathi- The Alchemist

13. Thangalaan

14. Vaazhai

15. Veppam Kulir Mazhai

16. Vettaiyan

17. Ayali

18. Demonte Colony

19. Garudan

20. Hotspot

21. Lockdown

22. Neela Nira Sooriyan

23. Parking

24. Teenz

25. Vallavan Vaguthadhada

World Cinema Competition

1. Season of love - Turkey

2. Tarkaari de chivo - Venezuela

3. Kinaru - Tamil

4. Hi Nanna- Telugu

5. Committee Kurrollu - Telugu

6. Happy - German

7. Deewaar Ke Us Par - Hindi

8. Otta - Malayalam

9. 80 plus - German

10. Sleeping with a Tiger - German

11. Revayate nataman e-sima - Persian

12. In the Arms of a Tree - Persian

Indian Panorama

1. Level Cross - Malayalam

2. Jigarthanda DoubleX - Tamil

3. 12th Fail - Hindi

4. Bramayugam - Malayalam

5. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life - Malayalam

6. Onko Ki Kothin - Bengali

7. Aamaar Boss - Bengali

8. Kishkindha Kaandam - Malayalam

9. ARM - Malayalam

10. Big Ben - Malayalam

11. Taarikh -Assam

12. Vishesham- Malayalam

13. None of her- Kannada

14. Jagat- Gujarati

15. 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu - Telugu

16. My Hero - Kannada & English