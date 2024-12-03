Begin typing your search...

    Chennai International Film Festival 2024: Kottukkaali, Bramayugam, Hi Nanna... here's a list of films you can catch

    A total of 25 films were selected by the preview committee for the Tamil Films Competition category.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Dec 2024 6:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-03 00:30:50  )
    L to R: Kumar, Anand Rengaswamy, Sivan Kannan, AVM K Shanmugam and Suresh Menon

    CHENNAI: The much-awaited 22nd edition of the Chennai International Film Festival is set to take place from December 12 to 19. The venues for the fest are Sathyam Cinemas and PVR Inox, Chennai City Centre.

    The Room Next Door by Pedro Almodóvar is the opening film while the closing film is Anora by Sean Baker, which was the Palme d’Or winner at Cannes.

    A total of 123 films from 50 countries will participate in the festival, including those that were nominated and won awards at various international film festivals.

    25 films were selected by the preview committee for the Tamil Films Competition category while for the World Cinema category, 12 films were shortlisted. Representing the best of Indian cinema, 16 films were selected by the preview committee under the Indian Panorama category. Out of these, six are from the Directorate of Film Festivals and National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), India.

    10 short films created by the students of the Tamil Nadu Government MGR Film and Television Institute will also be screened.

    Additionally, as a first-of-its-kind initiative by the festival director, AVM K Shanmugam, a special premiere of select films will be held as part of ‘Master Talks’.

    Here is the full list of films set to be screened at the CIFF 2024:

    Tamil Feature films

    1. Amaran

    2. Boat

    3. Bujji At Anupatti

    4. Crimson Tales- Sevappi

    5. Jama

    6. Kottukkaali

    7. Kozhipannai Chelladurai

    8. Lubber Pandhu

    9. Maharaja

    10. Meiyazhagan

    11. Nandhan

    12. Rasavathi- The Alchemist

    13. Thangalaan

    14. Vaazhai

    15. Veppam Kulir Mazhai

    16. Vettaiyan

    17. Ayali

    18. Demonte Colony

    19. Garudan

    20. Hotspot

    21. Lockdown

    22. Neela Nira Sooriyan

    23. Parking

    24. Teenz

    25. Vallavan Vaguthadhada

    World Cinema Competition

    1. Season of love - Turkey

    2. Tarkaari de chivo - Venezuela

    3. Kinaru - Tamil

    4. Hi Nanna- Telugu

    5. Committee Kurrollu - Telugu

    6. Happy - German

    7. Deewaar Ke Us Par - Hindi

    8. Otta - Malayalam

    9. 80 plus - German

    10. Sleeping with a Tiger - German

    11. Revayate nataman e-sima - Persian

    12. In the Arms of a Tree - Persian

    Indian Panorama

    1. Level Cross - Malayalam

    2. Jigarthanda DoubleX - Tamil

    3. 12th Fail - Hindi

    4. Bramayugam - Malayalam

    5. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life - Malayalam

    6. Onko Ki Kothin - Bengali

    7. Aamaar Boss - Bengali

    8. Kishkindha Kaandam - Malayalam

    9. ARM - Malayalam

    10. Big Ben - Malayalam

    11. Taarikh -Assam

    12. Vishesham- Malayalam

    13. None of her- Kannada

    14. Jagat- Gujarati

    15. 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu - Telugu

    16. My Hero - Kannada & English

    Chennai film festivalAmaranVettaiyanCIFF
    DTNEXT Bureau

