Catch Ajith's Thunivu in theatres again this February

CHENNAI: Ajith Kumar-starrer Thunivu, a Tamil-language action-thriller (2023), directed by H Vinoth, is set to hit the big screens again on February 20, 2026.
The film follows a group of gangsters who plot to steal money from a bank. However, when they execute their plan, they discover that a mysterious man has already hijacked the bank.
Thunivu, which was released on Pongal 2023, achieved a major commercial success, grossing over Rs 200-250 crore worldwide.
Produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Thunivu starred Ajith Kumar alongside Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken, among others. Music was composed by Ghibran.