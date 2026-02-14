'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones': Arundhati Roy’s film returns to theatres; author exits Berlin film fest

The restored film is screening at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival under the Berlinale Classics segment, even as Roy has withdrawn from the festival after jury president Wim Wenders said filmmakers should remain outside politics when questioned about the conflict in Gaza. Roy on Friday (February 13) said the claim that art should not be political was “jaw-dropping” and announced she would not attend the festival.

Meanwhile, following its Berlin showcase, the restored version of Which Annie Gives It Those Ones will have a limited theatrical run in India this March. Ticket prices will be kept lower to attract students and younger audiences, offering many viewers a rare opportunity to watch the film on the big screen after years of it being available only through old television recordings and private VHS copies.